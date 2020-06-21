https://www.theblaze.com/news/eskimo-pie-rebrand-name

Eskimo Pie is the latest brand to undergo sweeping changes as companies scramble to rid any marketing or products that could be seen as even slightly offensive. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, who makes the Eskimo Pie, said they would rename the ice cream bar because it is “derogatory.”

First, Quaker Oats announced that Aunt Jemima products would receive a new name and logo. The company said the changes were being made because “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

Then Mars Inc. declared they would remove “Uncle Ben” from the popular rice brand because “racism has no place in society.”

B&G Foods, Inc. said Cream of Wheat is also considering removing the Black chef from the packaging. Conagra Brands, the parent company of Mrs. Butterworth’s, said they were contemplating rebranding the breakfast syrup to not offend anyone.

Now, the chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar is getting a complete makeover. Dreyer’s released a statement that said, “We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory.”

Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for parent company Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said, “We have been reviewing our Eskimo Pie business for some time and will be changing the brand name and marketing.”

The Eskimo Pie will get a new name and will no longer feature the Alaska Native child on its packaging.

Eskimo is a “member of a group of indigenous peoples of southwestern and northern Alaska, arctic Canada, Greenland, and eastern Siberia,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

However, the term “Eskimo” is considered derogatory by some because “it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,'” according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“Linguists now believe that ‘Eskimo’ is derived from an Ojibwa word meaning ‘to net snowshoes,'” according to the Alaska Native Language Center. “However, the people of Canada and Greenland prefer other names. ‘Inuit,’ meaning ‘people,’ is used in most of Canada, and the language is called ‘Inuktitut’ in eastern Canada although other local designations are used also.”

