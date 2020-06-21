https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/ex-n-y-times-reporter-rips-new-yorker-panic-porn-fake-coronavirus-hospitalizations/

(FOX NEWS) — Former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson called out The New Yorker for reporting coronavirus hospitalization figures that the magazine later admitted were inaccurate.

In a piece published last Friday titled “As New York Reaches a Coronavirus Landmark, Parts of Red America Are Facing a Potential Disaster,” New Yorker writer John Cassidy initially wrote that in Florida, “12,673 people were hospitalized, compared to the 8,553 a month ago, according to the COVID Tracking Project.”

On Saturday, Berenson called out the error in what he described as “panic porn.”

