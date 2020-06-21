https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-results-show-twice-likely-die-china-coronavirus-democrat-state-republican-state/

Per a review of data to date, you are more than twice as likely to die from the coronavirus in a Democrat state than a Republican state.

It looks like the policies of Democrat ran states have finally surfaced in data that is measurable. We reported in May 2020 that: New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin Had Coronavirus Blood on Their Hands.

The Democrats policies in New York cost thousands of lives of elderly individuals. Their actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state by forcing coronavirus infected individuals into elderly nursing homes.



Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer drafted a post on the recent actions of New York’s governor and Department of Health Commissioner and Executive Deputy Commissioner. They are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus.

TRENDING: MUST SEE: This Ain’t Your Typical Liberal Hellhole — Trump Supporters Cheer National Guard as They March into Tulsa to Keep the Peace (VIDEO)

Today we have evidence that the Democrat led states really did do a horrible job handling the coronavirus. When you take a look at states with Democrat governors or states that President Trump won in the 2016 election, you will find that Democrat led states had mortality rates from the coronavirus more than twice as bad as Republican states:

As of today, there are 26 states with Republican governors and 24 with Democrat governors. The Democrat led states incurred 73% of the total coronavirus deaths to date and a more than two to one deaths per million ratio.

For the states that voted for President Trump in the 2020 election, you will see that the Democrat states again have more than two times the number of deaths in spite of Democrats having won only 20 states in the 2016 election. The Democrat states also have more than two times the number of deaths per million than those states who voted for President Trump.

In every way Democrats partake in activities that are deadly, inefficient, corrupt, and costly. No wonder people are leaving these states in droves.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

