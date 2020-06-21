https://www.theblaze.com/news/florida-police-lyching-nypd-mannequin

Florida police discovered a pig-faced mannequin dressed in an NYPD uniform hanging from an overpass. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office called the anti-cop stunt “extremely disturbing,” and an attempt to “drive a divide in our community.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a mock lynching of a mannequin wearing a police uniform. Police also found “KKK” scrawled on it, according to KHQ-TV. The mannequin was hung on an overpass on Interstate-95.

The mannequin was taken down on Saturday by deputies after concerned motorists called authorities over a possible suicide. The fake body had New York Police Department patches on the cop uniform and the head was a pig mask.

Officers find mannequin dressed in police uniform hanging from Jacksonville overpass



Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams called the mock lynching “extremely disturbing.”

“Both the tactics and props used were a deliberate attempt to exasperate an anti-police sentiment and drive a divide in our community,” Williams wrote on Facebook.

“This incident was carried out by people wanting to undermine our dedicated efforts to keep our city safe,” the post stated. “Too many good citizens are working with us to keep our community safe through active partnerships, and frank conversations about the challenges we all face. This type of act will not be tolerated by our agency or our community, and we will work together to hold those responsible accountable.”

“We are working to come together & invoke change & growth in our community,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wrote on Twitter. “We won’t let an appalling & disturbing act like this derail our progress. I won’t tolerate actions like this so blatantly meant to intimidate our police nor will I stand for it against any citizen.”

