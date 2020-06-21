https://thehill.com/homenews/media/503815-fox-news-chris-wallace-presses-trump-campaign-adviser-on-tulsa-rally-people

Fox News’ Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace predicts Bolton book will be ‘a one-week story’ that fades Schumer pans Trump executive order on police reform Chris Wallace to NY Times: ‘I don’t pull punches, I’m not playing favorites’ MORE pressed Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp on the attendance at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocked for low attendance at rally Trump suggests legislation that would jail people who burn the flag for a year Trump makes defiant return to campaign stage amid controversies MORE‘s Tulsa, Okla., rally, saying “people didn’t show up.”

Wallace asked Schlapp on “Fox News Sunday” about the crowd at Saturday’s rally, which was lower than the expected 1 million people the Trump campaign had said requested tickets. The Tulsa Fire Department reported that almost 6,200 people attended the rally.

The Fox News host pointed out that photos showed the BOK Center, which holds about 19,200 people, was “no more than two-thirds full.”

Schlapp said several Trump supporters did not show up because they were “worried about the protesters coming in.” Hundreds of protesters marched down streets, but only one was arrested for trespassing in a secure area, the Tulsa World reported.

“Protesters did not stop people from coming to that rally. The fact is, people didn’t show up,” Wallace said, as Schlapp pushed back.

The host also noted that Trump cites the attendance at his events as a gauge of his support, saying, “He talks about how he can fill an arena and that Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump mocked for low attendance at rally Trump makes defiant return to campaign stage amid controversies Trump, Pence scrap planned outdoor speeches at Tulsa rally MORE can’t.”

“I’d love to see a Joe Biden rally. Let’s bring it on, because there is no comparison,” Schlapp said. “The phenomenon of the rally came because of President Trump, and people came out.”

“Those people that knew that they wanted to be there physically present with the president. They joined us, and they’re family-oriented individuals who wanted to come out and be with us,” she added.

Wallace responded, “Mercedes, please don’t filibuster. We’re showing pictures here and it shows big, empty areas. Frankly, it makes you guys look silly when you deny the reality of what happened.”

The campaign adviser said she wasn’t denying what happened. She called Biden a “failed politician” and said Trump utilized the rally to talk about his “failed record.”

The Fox News host changed the subject after that, saying, “You’re shifting to a campaign speech which has nothing to do with the attendance of the rally.”

Trump spoke to thousands in his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. But he and Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump makes defiant return to campaign stage amid controversies Pence refuses to say ‘Black lives matter,’ instead says ‘all lives matter’ The Roberts Court just gave Trump the authority to complete his agenda MORE ditched plans to talk to supporters outside the arena when attendance seemed to fall short of expectations.

