Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani denied any knowledge of being under investigation by the Southern District of New York following President Donald Trump’s decision to fire U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Giuliani told John Catsimatidis, host of New York AM 770 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” on Sunday that despite reports saying otherwise, he has “no evidence” that he is under investigation. He called the report a “malicious story” and defended Trump’s removal of Berman.

“I didn’t find out about it until late Friday night when the New York Times called me,” Giuliani stated. “So I’m not on the inside of this decision, which, apparently, was made by the White House. It says that somehow they’re investigating me — look, that’s a one-year-old story. I haven’t heard anything from them in a year. I have no evidence that they’re investigating me. They never subpoenaed a document. They never talked to any of my banks or business associates. So, I think that’s a malicious story put out by an unnamed source.”

He continued, “On the other hand, the president has the right to remove any U.S. Attorney he wants to, anytime he wants to. Mr. Berman was only an interim appointment, so I don’t understand why he’s so surprised that they’d want to put in a permanent appointment. There have been a lot of issues. The president has a right to have the person he wants there.”

