https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/happening-now-atlanta-police-union-rep-doug-collins-call-replacement-da-paul-howard-video-retired-senator-elbert-guillory/

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers along with current and retired lawmakers met at the Georgia State Capitol on Father’s Day to call for a replacement of conflicted Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Last week DA Paul Howard charged Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe with felony murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks at an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant parking lot.

Paul Howard, himself, is under investigation for funnelling $140,000 in Atlanta funds to supplement his salary.

On Sunday several local police officers, the IBPO Atlanta Chapter, Rep. Doug Collins and retired State Senator Elbert Guillory called for DA Paul Howard to be replaced.

Here is the IBPO statement:

IBPO

Sunday 06.21.2020

Georgia State Capitol

11:30 AM

Law Makers And Law Enforcement Officers Stand Together And Bow Their Heads Together

“We do not gather today as protesters. We are not here in a picket line. Our hearts are heavy for this city. We are standing and praying with the lawmakers in humility, and thankful to have them stand with us in dignity.”-IBPO

Bagpipes pierced the morning air with Amazing Grace ringing across the city as Atlanta Police Officers gathered in silent formation, off duty wearing slacks, pullover casual shirts, and Covid19 masks.

“Law Enforcement Officers protect and serve, putting our lives on the line every day to save innocent people from criminals,” said Luke Malskis spokesperson for APD union of police officers. We take our oath of office seriously and appreciate the same from these lawmakers standing with us today,” said Malskis.

Coming together in prayer together this Sunday morning at Police Headquarters with the State Capitol in the background, both lawmakers and law enforcement officers demonstrated a humble reliance on God and willing submission of themselves to Him.

“Today is Father’s Day, we pray for the riots, the looting and the bloodshed to end. We appeal to the law giver Himself in the name of His Son Jesus Christ. Enough blood was shed to cover all transgressions, and we ask Him to grant justice and peace. We ask for His forgiveness into the hearts of everyone in this city, one to another, so that we may have peace. And we want to go back to work.”

Congressman Doug Collins called for the replacement of DA Paul Howard in a press release last week, and today again called upon the Attorney General for the State of Georgia to intervene during this constitutional crisis. “Law Enforcement Officers need this action immediately, in order to get back to work.”

State Representative Micah Gravely led other legislators in encouraging the law enforcement officers “Stay on the job and keep doing what you are doing. I’m honored to stand with you today. I hope you know that all of Georgia is rooting for you.”

State Senator Randy Roberts spoke very clearly as a retired Law Enforcement Officer, “We need you. Please don’t ever give up on the people of Georgia. You have our full support and our prayers.”

Retired Senator Elbert Guillory provided a powerful and moving speech in a video attached to this release. Senator Guillory talked about the danger of brutality and cowardice in Law enforcement. Senator Guillory called the actions of District Attorney Paul Howard, cowardly “in a rush to placate the blood lust of the mob, this cowardly DA didn’t even wait for the State Police to conclude their independent investigation. Guilty? The only guilty party so far is the DA”. Senator Guillory stated, “With Brutality and Cowardice there can be no Justice.”

Here is the video from Elbert Guillory:

[embedded content]