The National Guard marched into Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday morning.

They were sent in to keep the peace during President Trump’s rally on Saturday.

The Trump supporters cheered them as they marched into Tulsa.

This was a stark contrast from the treatment our National Guard and police receive in Democrat-led cities.

In Washington DC they were abused, harassed and attacked by the liberal mob and Democrat leaders for several days earlier this month.

The Black Lives Matter mob harassed and verbally abused Trump supporter leaving the rally to get to their cars.

This is becoming more and more common from the violent left.

At one point Black Lives Matter mob blocked an intersection so the thousands of Trump supporters were stopped from moving.

The BLM mob even blocked a National Guard bus

BREAKING: BLM shuts down an intersection and starts a stand off with a bus full of heavily armed National Guard pic.twitter.com/J3zOPddkzc — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 21, 2020

That is when, as we reported earlier, the National Guard fired off non-lethal rounds at the violent BLM mob.

BREAKING: POLICE OPEN NON LETHAL FIRE ON PROTESTERS OUTSIDE TRUMP RALLY IN TULSA pic.twitter.com/IhurBYYwpI — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 21, 2020

The Black Lives Matter mob threatened to beat elderly Trump supporters walking to their car.

DISGUSTING: Mob Of Female BLM Punks Threaten To Beat Elderly Trump Supporters Walking To Their Vehicles After Rally [VIDEO] https://t.co/uQJGB4qLKk — 100% FED UP! (@100PercFEDUP) June 21, 2020

The elderly Trump supporters were just walking to their car.

This is the modern day left.

If this rally would have been in a Democrat-run city it would have been worse.

