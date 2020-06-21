https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/hundreds-youths-shouting-allahu-akbar-riot-loot-stuttgart-germany-video/

HUNDREDS of youths rioted and looted in Stuttgart, Germany early Sunday morning.

The youths were shouting “Allahu Akbar” as they trashed several stores in the city center.

Brainwashed progressive Liberals and young frustrated Muslims in Stuttgart #Germany decided that now it's their turn to loot, burn, break and destroy.

More videos from last night in Stuttgart

Deutsche Welle reported:

Police in Stuttgart have arrested 24 suspects over rioting and looting that erupted in the German city early Sunday morning.

Of those in custody, 12 are German citizens and at least seven of them are under the age of 18, said Vice President Thomas Berger.

Speaking at a press conference, he told reporters the violence escalated at around midnight after officers began carrying out drug checks in Schlossplatz, the city’s main square.

Police said hundreds of mainly young people who had gathered there started throwing stones and bottles at authorities, smashing patrol cars and breaking shop windows. They then tore through the main shopping district.

Officers estimated that up to 500 people were involved in the unrest, which took several hours to bring under control.

Police President Frank Lutz said the level of violence against officers was “unprecedented,” adding that the city’s police presence would be beefed up in the coming weeks to prevent the scenes from being repeated.

“These are incredible events that have left me stunned, and that I’ve never experienced in all my 46 years of police service,” he said.

He said police had ruled out any political motive for the violence, pointing instead to partying youths.