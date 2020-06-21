http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/z9YXEFxNKEo/

An illegal alien, deported after killing four American children in a 2008 school bus crash, has been sentenced to two years in prison for returning illegally to the United States.

Olga Marina Franco del Cid, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, to two years in prison after illegally re-entering the country.

On February 18, 2008, Franco del Cid ran a stop sign and hit a school bus of 28 schoolchildren. Franco del Cid killed 13-year-old Jesse Javens, 12-year-old Reed Stevens, nine-year-old Emilee Olson, and nine-year-old Hunter Javens, and injured another 14.

In October 2008, Franco del Cid was sentenced to just 12 and a half years for the children’s deaths after being found guilty on 24 charges including four counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

By April 2016, Franco del Cid had served only eight years in Minnesota and was set free. Immediately upon release, she was turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency and deported in May 2016.

Sometime between late 2016 and 2019, ICE officials said Franco del Cid returned to the U.S. and was living less than three hours away from where she had left those four children dead in 2008.

As Breitbart News reported in November 2019, ICE agents arrested Franco del Cid after learning of illegal re-entry to the U.S. through the southern border. Franco del Cid could have received up to 20 years in prison for the illegal re-entry guilty plea.

