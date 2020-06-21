https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/insurer-launches-coronavirus-coverage-pandemic-era-travelers/

(CNBC) — Travel insurer Seven Corners has started two new products tailored to vacations in the age of coronavirus: one policy specifically covers medical expenses incurred due to Covid-19 infection while traveling overseas, and another helps motorists as road trips replace flights and cruises as the preferred means of summer and fall travel.

“Travel trends, in general, have changed,” said Jeremy Murchland, president of the Indianapolis-based company, which sells both comprehensive travel insurance policies and medical coverage-only plans.

“A lot of people are electing to take road trips for the summer as opposed to air travel,” he added. “We also took the opportunity [of the pandemic] to develop a ‘plus’ line of travel insurance that provides a specific coverage for Covid-19.”

