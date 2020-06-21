https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/joe-rogan-media-left-ignoring-joe-bidens-cognitive-decline-video/

Joe Rogan is not a conservative, but he is honest and he hosts one of the most watched podcasts in the country.

During a recent episode, Rogan asserted that the liberal media is actively ignoring Joe Biden’s diminishing mental state.

Rogan is absolutely right, and his remarks have sparked outrage from the left.

Here’s a partial transcript via Breitbart:

JOE ROGAN: I’m seeing this one thing that I keep hearing over and over again from people of the left that really disturbs me is this concession that what you’re voting for is the Cabinet, you’re voting for the Supreme Court, you’re voting for someone who’s not going to reverse Roe vs. Wade. That’s what I keep hearing from my friends on the left. They’ve basically made this concession in their head like, “Hey, you know, this is what I’m voting for now.” And the news media on the left has completely ignored all of these Biden speeches that clearly show some kind of cognitive decline. Like David Pakman, who I respect a lot, he was kind of arguing against it, that it didn’t show his decline. I was trying to look at it in a way that made sense, I was trying to be rational about it, like maybe, “Okay, maybe he’s just exhausted, maybe this, and maybe it’s pressure.” Sometimes people get really tongue-tied and panic under pressure, and words come out all fucked up. That is possible. But there’s a trend. If you go back to when he was a younger man that trend didn’t exist. You’re seeing a change. The idea that as you get older you become less comfortable with the media, less comfortable with speaking publically, that doesn’t jive with me. That doesn’t make any sense. BRET WEINSTEIN: I agree with you. I see a decline. But irrespective of what that is, Joe Biden is an influence peddler. He’s not an idea guy, right? He’s the same idea as Hillary Clinton in a different morphology.

Here’s the video:

[embedded content]

The media is ignoring every negative aspect of Biden they can, because they desperately want to beat Trump.

It’s so obvious.

