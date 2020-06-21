https://www.theblaze.com/news/macys-debunks-narrative-after-black-man-viciously-attacks-white-man-in-viral-video

A video of a Black man viciously beating a white man in a Michigan Macy’s department store went viral last week. The man who filmed the beatdown claimed the white man, a store employee, said the N-word, therefore provoking the attack.

That man, a 22-year-old rapper whose brother is responsible for the beating, told the New York Post that his brother was driven by “instinct.”

“Just the fact of the remark that he said that we all heard. And just, what else were we supposed to do? In this age and time, he didn’t know what else to do. That was just his instinct,” the rapper said.

However, Macy’s is disputing their version of events. In fact, the department store said the attack was “unprovoked.”

Andrea Schwartz, senior director of media relations for Macy’s, told MLive-The Flint Journal in a statement:

We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place on Monday (June 15) at Macy’s Genesee Valley as the safety of Macy’s customers and colleagues is our top priority. Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked. We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them per policy.

Flint Township police are currently investigating the incident.

“Officers learned an employee of the store was assaulted by a young black male who fled the scene with a second individual after the assault,” police said in a statement. “Store surveillance video confirmed the assault against the employee. Investigators also learned the assault was recorded by the second individual and shared on social media.”

According to local media, police are actively searching for the attacker and the man who filmed the brutal attack.

