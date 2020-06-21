https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-brutally-beats-macys-employee-claims-he-was-called-n-word-macys-responds-it-is-clear-this-attack-was-unprovoked

Law enforcement officials in Flint, Michigan, are looking to talk to two men after an attack was caught on camera earlier this week at a Macy’s store in which a man attacks a Macy’s employee, claiming that the employee called him the “n-word.”

The video, which is violent and contains graphic language, does not show that the employee used any racial slurs but does appear to show the other man repeatedly striking him while he was on the floor.

“Damire Palmer, 18, of Mount Morris and Damarquay Palmer, 22, of Flint Township have been identified by police as the two suspects involved,” WNEM TV5 reported. “Police say they learned that an employee of the store was assaulted by a male who fled the scene with a second individual after the assault. The store surveillance video confirmed the assault against the employee. Investigators also learned that the assault was recorded by the second individual and shared on social media.”

Damire Palmer, 18, of Mount Morris and Damarquay Palmer, 22, of Flint Township have been identified by police as the two suspects involved that were allegedly involved in the attack on a Macy’s employee in a viral video earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/z5pM8eAHal — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 21, 2020

Macy’s released a statement that said that it was clear, based on the evidence that they had, that the attack was unprovoked.

“We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place on Monday at Macy’s Genesee Valley as the safety of Macy’s customers and colleagues is our top priority,” Macy’s said. “Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked. We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them per policy.”

Macy’s added, “Since this event, Macy’s and mall management have added additional security to ensure our customers and colleagues can safely enjoy their shopping experience.”

“I just want people to know the real story of really what happened and what’s in the description of me and my brother just walking into Macy’s just minding our own business,” one of the two suspects told The New York Post. “And, yes, we made a petty joke and asked the guy was the shirt too little when he could’ve asked me. He was just being funny. And just the fact of the remark that he said that we all heard. And just, what else were we supposed to do? In this age and time, he didn’t know what else to do. That was just his instinct.”

“At the moment, it was surprising,” he continued. “I’m behind my brother fully, because with everything else going on, what else can we do at this point? All the hate and everything is not needed because nothing works. It was spur of the moment. That was his instinct.”

Throughout the month of June, Macy’s has made statements expressing support for the leftist Black Lives Matter movement, which gained steam last month after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

