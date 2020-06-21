http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CXxe_BT4R_c/

In a recent interview, boxing icon Muhammad Ali’s son insisted that his father would have thought the Black Lives Matter movement is filled with “a bunch of devils.”

In the interview published by the New York Post, Muhamad Ali, Jr., said he father would not be a fan of BLM. “My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘all lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree (with BLM),” he insisted.

“Don’t bust up shit, don’t trash the place,” he added. “You can peacefully protest.”

Ali also called the BLM movement a “racist” scheme.

“I think it’s racist,” Ali said. “It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone – he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is.

“It’s a racial statement,” Ali added. “It’s pitting black people against everyone else. It starts racial things to happen. I hate that.

“They’re no different from Muslim terrorists,” Ali said scornfully of the rioters. “They should all get what they deserve. They’re f**king up businesses, beating up innocent people in the neighborhood, smashing up police stations and shops. They’re terrorists – they’re terrorizing the community. I agree with the peaceful protests, but the Antifa, they need to kill everyone in that thing.”

Ali turned hard against BLM. “Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful. I would take them all out,” he said.

The younger Ali, also a practicing Muslim like his father, then appeared to give the police in America the benefit of the doubt, saying, “Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a nigger today or kill a white man.’ They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.”

Ali also praised President Donald Trump and even said he thinks his pugilist dad would have liked Trump.

“I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody,” hesaid. “These [Democrat politicians] saying Black Lives Matter, who the hell are you to say that? You’re not even black.”

Finally, Ali slammed the Democrat Party.

“Democrats don’t give a shit about anybody. Hillary Clinton doesn’t give a shit; she’s trying not to get locked up,” Ali concluded. “Trump is much better than Clinton and Obama. … The only one to do what he said he would do is Donald Trump.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

