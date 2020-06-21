https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/father-said-aint-nothing-devils-muhammed-alis-son-speaks-black-lives-matter/

Muhammed Ali, Jr. said his father would be against Black Lives Matter movement.

Ali, Jr. said his father would call the movement “racist” and the protesters, “devils.”

EXCLUSIVE: Muhammad Ali’s son says dad would have hated ‘racist’ Black Lives Matterhttps://t.co/mkgBj1NtnT — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 21, 2020

He also says his father would have supported President Trump.

“I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody.”https://t.co/fpWbUTIzsQ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 20, 2020

Via The New York Post:

On the fourth anniversary of his death, Muhammad Ali’s only biological son says that his father would be against Black Lives Matter, calling the movement “racist” and the protesters “devils.” The legendary boxer and activist stood up against racism throughout his life, but Muhammad Ali Jr. says his dad would have been sickened by how the protests have turned to violence and looting after the death of George Floyd. “Don’t bust up s–t, don’t trash the place,” he told The Post. “You can peacefully protest. ‘‘My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘all lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree. Of the BLM movement, Ali Jr., a Muslim like his father, said: “I think it’s racist.” “It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is,” Ali said during an hour-long interview with The Post.

