(FOX NEWS) — Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was attacked at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday night while eating dinner with his family, according to NJ.com. A video showed that Goedert was sucker-punched unprovoked.

Goedert was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, but he appeared to be fine, and he didn’t suffer any injuries from the altercation. Police were called to the scene and one person was reportedly arrested.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a video on Twitter of the attack.

Here is video of Eagles’ TE Dallas Goedert being sucker-punched at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, S.D., via ⁦@SamStompy⁩. pic.twitter.com/2DeuvDy67s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2020

