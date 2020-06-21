https://www.theepochtimes.com/nyc-man-arrested-after-73-year-old-woman-punched-in-face-on-subway-platform_3396657.html

Officials in New York City arrested a man who was wanted in connection to an assault on a 73-year-old woman on a subway platform last week.

The New York City Police Department said the man allegedly punched the woman in the face at around 7:15 p.m. on June 17 at the 174th-175th Street station in the Bronx.

The woman was waiting on the Manhattan-bound side of the platform when a man, identified as 23-year-old Ahmed Kromah, walked up to her and punched her before fleeing, said police, reported CBS New York.

🚨WANTED🚨for an ASSAULT on 6/17/2020 @ 6:15 P.M., on the southbound “B” “D” train 174-175 street subway station. #bronx @NYPD41PCT @NYPDTD11💰Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/zVLwgw1zBM — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 20, 2020

The man didn’t have any interaction with the woman beforehand, officials said.

The woman was taken to Bronx Care Hospital. She was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The arrest comes as NYPD officials told news outlets on Sunday that at least 22 people have been shot in the city in separate incidents over the weekend, including a fatal incident in East New York, Brooklyn. A 35-year-old male was gunned down as he was washing his car, officials said.

Less than a week before the assault, a 92-year-old woman was pushed to the ground on a Manhattan sidewalk. Police described it as a random attack.

A registered sex offender, 31-year-old Rashid Brimmage, who had been arrested 100 prior times was charged in the case, according to reports.

“The suspect involved in pushing the 92-year-old female in Manhattan has been APPREHENDED,” the NYPD wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

🚨WANTED🚨 for a ROBBERY in front of 246 E 199 St. #Bronx on 6/7/20 at 7:40 AM. Pictured individual pushed 80 year old victim to ground and removed backpack.

💰Reward up to $2500 👓Seen him? Know who he is? ☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS

📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/ZIaNJQ3ZiB — NYPD 52nd Precinct (@NYPD52Pct) June 19, 2020

Earlier in the month, an 80-year-old man was dragged on the sidewalk in the Bronx while he was being robbed. NYPD officials said the robbery occurred at 246 East 199 Street, while the footage showed the suspect wearing shorts and a multicolored jacket.

The suspect took the elderly man’s backpack in the assault.

The NYPD is urging people to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or message the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. A $2,500 reward is being offered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

