One America News Network (OAN) reporter Chanel Rion was seen wearing an Oklahoma State University t-shirt as she reported from Tulsa on Saturday during the President’s campaign rally.

It’s possible Rion wore the shirt in response to the attacks on OSU head coach Mike Gundy who was excoriated last week for having worn an OAN t-shirt during a private fishing trip with his sons, photos of which ended up online.

Rion was seen wearing the black and orange school shirt on the air on Saturday:

Gundy at one time praised the cable news network for its fair coverage, but after being called out for wearing the station’s shirt, was all of a suddenly calling its coverage racist.

Last Monday, social media users began sharing a photo of Gundy and his sons displaying their catch. In the photo, the coach was wearing the OAN shirt:

Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020

That led to OSU running back Chuba Hubbard to jump to his own Twitter account to screech that he would “not stand for this”:

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Others followed Hubbard’s example in criticizing the coach until a day later, Gundy was apologizing for wearing the shirt.

Gundy later apologized for any “pain and discomfort” his support of OAN may have caused.

