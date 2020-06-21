https://thehill.com/homenews/house/503766-ocasio-cortez-trump-rally-sabotaged-by-teens-on-tiktok

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezJamaal Bowman raises M, launches 0,000 ad buy ahead of New York primary Warren endorses Booker in Kentucky Senate primary Texas lawmaker endorses Eliot Engel MORE (D-N.Y.) credited “teens on TikTok” for lower-than-expected turnout at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocked for low attendance at rally Trump suggests legislation that would jail people who burn the flag for a year Trump makes defiant return to campaign stage amid controversies MORE’s rally on Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to a tweet by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE blaming “[r]adical protestors” for intimidating people at the event, the progressive first-term lawmaker responded: “Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID.”

“Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

She also thanked “KPop allies” for their “contributions in the fight for justice” in a followup tweet.

KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

Fans of the Korean pop music genre reportedly submitted thousands of fake registrations for attendance for the rally and have claimed credit for the turnout.

“It spread mostly through Alt TikTok — we kept it on the quiet side where people do pranks and a lot of activism,” Elijah Daniel, a YouTube personality who helped organize the campaign, told The New York Times. “K-pop Twitter and Alt TikTok have a good alliance where they spread information amongst each other very quickly. They all know the algorithms and how they can boost videos to get where they want.”

Critics of the president highlighted the contrast between images of empty seats at the rally and the campaign’s announcement that it received more than 1 million ticket requests ahead of the rally, with Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineTrump mocked for low attendance at rally Amazon’s Jeff Bezos open to testifying before Congress Pragmatic, incremental approach is the best way to reform antitrust law MORE (D-R.I.) comparing it to the fraudulent 2017 Fyre Festival.

