http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HF9HZVhMGy0/

More than 56 people were shot, nine fatally, by Sunday morning on Father’s Day Weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

WLS reports “two teen boys and a three-year-old are among the dead.”

The three-year-old boy was killed when a car pulled up next to his father’s car and the occupants opened fire “just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.” The three-year-old was shot in the back and the wound proved fatal.

Our city’s collective heart breaks to hear the unfathomable news of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed tonight on Chicago’s West Side. There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020

NBC Chicago reports a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed in a separate incident.

Breitbart News reported over 30 were shot, two fatally, in Chicago last weekend. Thirty-five were shot, five fatally, the weekend prior.

Police in Democrat-controlled Cleveland are investigating six shootings which occurred between Saturday morning and Sunday morning in their city.

Fox 8 reports the shootings began Saturday around 9 a.m., with the last one occurring Sunday about 6 a.m.

The individuals were all shot while outside and the conditions of all victims are not known.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

