http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0ZHnjs9iUjc/

A survey released this week shows that 47 per cent of the French public believe in the existence of “anti-white” racism in the wake of several Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests.

The poll, which was conducted by the firm Ifop, showed a significantly smaller 36 per cent of the public, believe that anti-white racism does not exist, with another 17 per cent said they had no opinion on the issue.

Following the death of George Floyd in the United States, and the subsequent protests and riots there, France saw its own share of Black Lives Matter demonstrations against alleged incidents of police brutality.

The Ifop poll revealed that while 42 per cent of the public said they “want to support” demonstrations against police violence, but 46 per cent said they trust the police. Only twenty-two per cent said police inspired “worry” in them, with a mere seven per cent saying they felt “hostility” towards officers, L’Express reports.

The results also revealed a distinct divide between different age groups in their views of the police, with older people being for more trusting of officers than younger people.

White Grooming Gang Victim Racially Abused by ‘Far-Left Groups’ Online https://t.co/o2UAi1bG8L — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 2, 2020

The subject of anti-white racism emerged last weekend during a BLM protest when members of the anti-mass migration activist youth group Generation Identitaire unfurled a banner as a counter-protest to the BLM demonstration saying “Justice for victims of anti-white crimes.”

A video of the identitarian action uploaded to social media appeared to show members of the BLM demonstration shout the phrase “dirty Jews” at the youth activists.

Along with believing in anti-white racism, around a quarter of French also believe in the theory of the “Great Replacement” coined by French writer Renaud Camus, which states mass migration is being used to replace native peoples in Europe for various reasons, such as economic growth.

A Quarter of French Believe ‘Elites’ Using Mass Migration to ‘Replace’ Native Europeans https://t.co/dr2IQVqPQf — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 7, 2019

@TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

