Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took aim at John Bolton in a tweet as the former national security adviser continues to blast President Trump in the media.

A tweet from the secretary’s account Sunday evening contained no caption, but featured an image of a grinning Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinTreasury Dept. to disclose details on small business loan recipients On The Money: Treasury, SBA to disclose small business loans of 0K and above | Apple closes stores in states with spikes in coronavirus cases | Artists call on Congress to help club and concert venues during pandemic Our economy is only as strong as our small business community MORE over a news channel chyron announcing Bolton’s firing from the National Security Council (NSC) last year.

The tweet came just minutes after The Daily Telegraph published an interview with Bolton in which the ex-national security adviser said he wouldn’t support Trump in November. The article had initially reported that Bolton said he would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump mocked for low attendance at rally Trump makes defiant return to campaign stage amid controversies Trump, Pence scrap planned outdoor speeches at Tulsa rally MORE (D), but a spokesman for Bolton denied that statement, clarifying that Bolton wouldn’t support either candidate in the election.

Pompeo has acted as the administration’s public face running defense against the claims made in Bolton’s book, “The Room Where it Happened,” set to publish later this month. Bolton makes a multitude of claims in the book, such as insinuating that Trump approached China’s president, Xi Jinping, about assistance in his efforts to defeat Biden.

Bolton also alleges in his book that Pompeo has a dim view of Trump, claiming that the secretary of State at one point passed Bolton a note saying, “he is so full of s–t,” referring to Trump.

“I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehood,” the secretary tweeted last week.

