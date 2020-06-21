http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/wjNmdazE4Ig/

The Michigan rapper who shot a viral video of his brother slugging a white man inside a Macy’s department store spoke out for the first time Saturday, telling The Post they clearly heard the man call them the N-word.

FT Quay said his brother acted on instinct and that his violent reaction “was spur of the moment.”

“I just want people to know the real story of really what happened and what’s in the description of me and my brother just walking into Macy’s just minding our own business,” the 22-year-old rapper said.

“And, yes, we made a petty joke and asked the guy was the shirt too little when he could’ve asked me. He was just being funny,” Quay said. “And just the fact of the remark that he said that we all heard. And just, what else were we supposed to do? In this age and time, he didn’t know what else to do. That was just his instinct.”

The video, filmed Monday at the Macy’s at the Genessee Valley Center mall in Flint Township, shows Quay’s brother, who is black, punching a white store employee and knocking him to the ground, then hitting him twice more as he tries to crawl away.

The rapper would not identify his brother by name.

Flint police launched an investigation after the video was posted on social media and said they are looking for Quay and his brother.

Macy’s officials later identified the white man as a store employee, and called the attack “unprovoked.”

But Quay maintained both he and his brother heard the slur before he started filming.

He said the encounter started when his brother “got the shirt, just picked it up. He didn’t have it on physically. He just put it over his body. He asked him, ‘Does this shirt look too little?’ And he politely said, ‘Yes,’ and continued back on the phone with the remark, ‘No one, just some n—r.’”

“At the moment, it was surprising,” he said. “I was just like, whatever. Let me get this down (on video). Let me just let people see.”

“I’m behind my brother fully, because with everything else going on, what else can we do at this point?” Quay said. “All the hate and everything is not needed because nothing works. It was spur of the moment. That was his instinct.”

He said he has been deluged with racist threats on social media since the incident, but has not been contacted by police.

