A Rikers Island inmate who was caught after attempting to escape last Thursday tried again Sunday and did not succeed.

Authorities say Arthur Brown, 37, scaled a fence around 9 a.m. during recreation time and was quickly placed back into custody once he reached the roof, WABC reported.

“This detainee was quickly apprehended and returned to custody,” Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said. “The incident is under investigation, and there will be immediate staff suspensions if warranted.”

On Thursday, Brown climbed a wall and reportedly jumped into the river to swim to his freedom.

Police caught on to his plan pretty quickly, as two corrections officers assigned to the K-9 unit — Larry McCardle and Gregory Braska — ran after him, dived into the river, and pulled him out.

The New York Post reported that Brown has been in jail since May 7, 2019, when he was accused of trespassing at the Staten Island Ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan and assaulting two New York Police Department (NYPD) cops.

Two days later, he allegedly hurled human feces at a corrections officer that took place in Central Booking at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, court documents state.

He was charged again two days after that incident for allegedly punching and trying to put a corrections officer in a chokehold at Central Booking, according to the Post.

