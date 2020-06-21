https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/06/21/seattles-breakaway-chop-now-also-a-sexual-assault-crime-scene-n558402

Defunding and removing police from several blocks of Seattle opens the way to crime of all kinds. Criminals know where the police are, and where they aren’t.

An argument resulted in murder inside Seattle’s CHOP early Saturday morning, just a block from the police precinct Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered police to abandon a couple of weeks ago.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who has been assaulted by antifa in the past, spent five days inside Seattle’s soviet, the secessionist, segregationist CHOP, and reports on the terrors inside the barricades.

On Thursday, police arrested Robert James after he left the CHAZ. He is accused of sexually assaulting a deaf woman who was lured inside a tent. The same day, former city council candidate Isaiah Willoughby was arrested on suspicion of starting the arson attack on the East Precinct June 8.

“…lured inside a tent…” This indicates that the alleged sexual assault occurred inside CHOP but the self-appointed armed patrol inside Seattle’s “autonomous zone” did nothing about it. CHOPistan uses tents for food distribution, gathering points, and all manner of other purposes. And this is one known sexual assault. Police cannot get in to deal with the vast majority of calls coming from inside CHOP for the time being.

Ngo has much more in his report at the NY Post and I encourage you to read all of it. He closes with this:

It is difficult to decipher what CHAZ occupants want. Each faction, whether liberal, Marxist or anarchist, has their own agenda. But one online manifesto posted on Medium demands no less than the abolishment of the criminal justice system. What will happen if demands aren’t met? Jaiden Grayson, a young black woman who has developed a large following in CHAZ, told a filmmaker: “Respond to the demands of the people or prepare to be met with any means necessary. … It’s not even a warning. I’m letting people know what comes next.”

CHOP is squatting on — colonizing — part of Seattle it has stolen from the public, from businesses and from the estimated 30,000 residents who live inside the part of Seattle that it has seized by force. There was never a vote. Those who oppose CHOP not only have no say, they are silenced. Seattle’s mayor is allowing all of this to happen.

Despite the pleas from those who live and work inside Capitol Hill for law and order to be restored, Seattle’s city council has determined that CHAZ should continue. On Tuesday, the city even provided upgrades to CHAZ, including street blockades that double as graffiti canvases, along with cleaning services and porta-potties.

CHOP has a border, it has an armed self-appointed “police” force, it promotes racial segregation, ideological intolerance, it’s running a police state that tails anyone suspected of wrongthink and it views free speech and a free press with open hostility. Its allies in Austin chant “This is not America!” They’re right. CHOP is about at un-American as it gets on our soil.

This is the fight that immediately preceded the shooting in the #CHAZ/#CHOP. Witnesses said there was heavy drinking throughout the night, then a conflict escalated into gunfire. The autonomous zone has failed. Time to reinstate law and order.pic.twitter.com/I0kOFgQvjF — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) June 21, 2020

Some rules for photographing inside CHAZ/CHOP for non-black photographers: pic.twitter.com/aR9KteBKqD — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 16, 2020

I can’t speak out for other residents – but personally I’ve been scared about interviewing because I don’t want to get harassed by the more violent protestors at #CHOP. Most of them are peaceful, but a few aren’t. pic.twitter.com/HiH4JwI6UM — Timid Brown (@TimidBrown) June 16, 2020

CHOP is what antifa and the far left want for the entire United States.

Antifa demonstrators in Nashville, Portland, evidently Austin have attempted to set up their own versions of CHOP. So far, only Seattle’s Mayor Jenny Durkan has proven amenable to the extremists’ aims and given part of the city that made the mistake of electing her away, abandoning Americans to the whims of a mob that by turns condones and becomes violent.

