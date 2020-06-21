http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/rkucgE3SVLQ/shootout-in-minneapolis.php

Criminals apparently are getting a jump on the prospect of a cop-free Minneapolis. Last night, there was a “large gathering of people” on Hennepin Avenue just north of Lake Street. For reasons yet unknown, people within that crowd began shooting at one another. It sounds like a gang battle, but again, no details are yet known. Twelve people were shot, and at least one has died.

This took place in the heart of Uptown, an entertainment and shopping district, within a few blocks of some of the city’s most expensive neighborhoods, and within a block or two of the disorderly conduct a night or two earlier that we noted here.

This news report includes an excellent description by an eyewitness:

At the link above, the Star Tribune relates, rather laconically, the extent of the violence that has plagued Minneapolis in recent days:

The shooting was one of several across the city since Saturday afternoon [i.e., yesterday] — in all, 19 people have been struck by gunfire in that span, police say. The incidents continued rash of gun violence since the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd last month, with more than 90 people shot in Minneapolis since May 26.

And pretty much the entire Minneapolis City Council wants to do away with the city’s police department. It is hard to imagine the carnage that would result if such a reckless scheme were actually carried out.

