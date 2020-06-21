https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/white-people-may-die-black-communities-made-whole-far-left-uga-teaching-assistant-black-lives-matter-movement/

Irami Osei-Frampong, a University of Georgia graduate student and teaching assistant recently wrote that some white people may have to die before black communities will be made whole.

Osei-Frampong made the comments on Facebook and says he’s confused on why his words are so contrersial.

WSBTV reported:

A University of Georgia graduate student is getting criticism for comments he wrote on Facebook.

The man at the center of the controversy is Irami Osei-Frampong — a philosophy graduate student employed by the university as a teacher’s assistant.

He speaks frequently about race and equality, but some critics believe he crossed the line when he made a post online that stated, “Some white people may have to die for black communities to be made whole.”

Another social media post said: “Fighting white people is a skill.”

The teaching assistant told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas he’s confused by the backlash.

“I’m confused why that is so controversial,” Osei-Frampong said.

Osei-Frampong appeared on Cox Media Group radio station WGAU Tuesday morning, insisting he’s not calling for violence, but believes it should remain an option.

