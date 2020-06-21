http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Bw-24tuA_ws/

The suspect in a knife rampage in Reading, England, which left three dead and three injured has been named as Khairi Saadallah, described by the BBC as a “25-year-old Libyan national from Reading”.

Social media footage of the aftermath of the attack, which has been declared a “terrorist incident”, showed a number of victims lying in pools of blood in Forbury Gardens, which had hosted a Black Lives Matter demonstration earlier in the day. Police have so far ruled out any connection to the BLM event.

Details of Saadallah’s background and motivations are sketchy for the time being, but Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Anil Kanti ‘Neil’ Basu, who serves as the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s counter-terrorism lead, says “there is nothing to suggest that there was anyone else involved in this attack”.

Saadallah is reported to have come to Britain as an asylum seeker by Sky News, citing security sources, with the Guardian and other outlets reporting that he was later granted refugee status.

The Guardian also reports that reported that “mental health is being considered as a major factor in the incident”, again citing security sources, with the Telegraph and others making similar claims.

Saadallah is further said to have “previously been in prison for a relatively minor offence” by the Guardian, with The Sun painting a less charitable picture of him as having been “in and out of jail” since his arrival in Britain and “thought [to be] being supervised by the National Probation Service, which monitors high-risk offenders” at the time of the alleged attack.

Thames Valley Police are urging anyone who witnessed the attack or has footage of it to contact the authorities, and to refrain from “speculation”.

