(STUDY FINDS) — HONG KONG — It may sound like science fiction, but it’s real science at its finest. An international team of scientists has created a 3D artificial eye that looks human-like — and actually functions better than a human eye or any other bionic creation.

This is a huge breakthrough in the development of human-like prosthetics. Current prosthetic eyes do not provide much clarity. They usually require special sunglasses and a group of external wires to produce a 2D image that’s of poor quality. Development of the technology was led by scientists at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

“I have always been a big fan of science fiction, and I believe many technologies featured in stories such as those of intergalactic travel, will one day become reality. However, regardless of image resolution, angle of views or user-friendliness, the current bionic eyes are still of no match to their natural human counterpart,” says professor Fan Zhiyong, of the university’s Department of Electronic and Computer Engineering, in a media release. “A new technology to address these problems is in urgent need, and it gives me a strong motivation to start this unconventional project.”

