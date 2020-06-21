https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/closest-come-organized-effort-push-president-office-bill-barr-attempted-coup-president-trump-abe-lincoln-video/

This was the most informative interview on the attempted deep state coup of President Trump to date.

Attorney General Bill Barr joined Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures.

AG Barr went on to say “people are looking at” the period before the Papadopoulos conversation in a London wine bar. In other words, the DOJ is looking at the planning stages of the Trump-Russia attempted coup.

AG Bill Barr: First of all, I agree with you that it’s been stunning that all we’ve gotten from the mainstream media is bovine silence in the face of the complete collapse of the Russiagate scandal. Which they did all they could to sensationalize and drive and it’s like not even a “Whoops!” they’re just on to the next false scandal… In terms of the completion of Durham’s investigation, he’s pressing ahead as hard as he can and I expect that we will have some developments hopefully before the end of this summer. As I’ve said his investigation will continue. It’s not going to stop because of the election.

Bill Barr then admitted the Durham investigation slowed down because of the coronavirus pandemic but would not confirm it was because a grand jury could not meet at the time.

Then they compared the attempted coup of Trump to the Lincoln assassination.

Maria Bartiromo: Speaking of the Russia collusion story, this was the closest the United States ever came to a coup to take down a president since the assassination of Lincoln. Is that an appropriate statement? Bill Barr: In a sense I think it is the closest we have come to an organized effort to push a president out of office. I’m not reaching a judgment on what the motivations there were there.

There is much more here.

It is an amazing interview.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

