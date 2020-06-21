http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/XrS5HsnErjM/the-un-human-rights-council-strikes-again.php

The cesspool that is the United Nations Human Rights Council has decided that its top official, a Chilean socialist called Michelle Bachelet, shall “prepare a report on systemic racism, violations of international human rights law against Africans and people of African descent by law enforcement agencies, especially those incidents that resulted in the death of George Floyd and other Africans and of people of African descent.” The “systemic racism” and human rights violations are assumed. Apparently, Bachelet’s task is to write these conclusions up.

But Bachelet won’t be without a subject to investigate. Assisted by UN appointed independent rights experts and committees, she is “to examine government responses to anti-racism peaceful. . .protests, including the alleged use of excessive force against protesters, bystanders and journalists.”

Secretary of State Pompeo responded to this move by issuing the following statement called “On the Hypocrisy of UN Human Rights Council”:

The United Nations Human Rights Council, now comprised of Venezuela and recently, Cuba and China, has long been and remains a haven for dictators and democracies that indulge them. It is a grave disappointment to those genuinely seeking to advance human dignity. Even so, the Council’s decision to vote yesterday on a resolution focusing on policing and race in the United States marks a new low. The ongoing civic discourse about the tragic death of George Floyd in the United States is a sign of our democracy’s strength and maturity. Americans work through difficult societal problems openly, knowing their freedoms are protected by the Constitution and a strong rule of law. We are serious about holding individuals and institutions accountable, and our democracy allows us to do so. The United States works every day with partners around the world who share our commitment to fundamental freedoms. Unfortunately, the Council has once again reaffirmed the wisdom of our decision to withdraw in 2018. If the Council were serious about protecting human rights, there are plenty of legitimate needs for its attention, such as the systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China, and Iran. If the Council were honest, it would recognize the strengths of American democracy and urge authoritarian regimes around the world to model American democracy and to hold their nations to the same high standards of accountability and transparency that we Americans apply to ourselves.

I agree with all of this except for the first sentence of the second paragraph. In my view, the “discourse” about Floyd’s death is a sign of our democracy’s foolishness.

An even better sign is the fact that we continue to be the largest donor to the United Nations.

