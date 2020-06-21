https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/tom-pettys-family-issues-cease-desist-trump-song-played-rally/

(FOX NEWS) — Tom Petty’s estate is not backing down.

On Saturday, President Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Okla., where the song “I Won’t Back Down” was played, according to Petty’s family.

In a statement issued on Twitter on Saturday evening, the rocker’s family revealed that they’d issued a cease and desist to Trump after using the song, explaining that the president’s beliefs were far out of line from Petty’s own.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

