https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/top-30-iconic-fashion-trends-time/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Whether you’re a t-shirt-and-jeans type of person or someone who only wears designer labels, everyone has their own sense of style. There have been plenty of memorable fashion trends over the years, but a new poll reveals the one item that’s simply unforgettable.

The survey of 2,000 people in the United Kingdom names the mini skirt as the most iconic fashion trend in history. Researchers, commissioned by Samsung, say the revolutionary skirt beat out the “little black dress” and hot pants for the crown as fashion’s greatest garment. British designer Mary Quant has been widely credited as one of the creators of the modern mini skirt of the 1960s.

Also making history’s top 10 wardrobe items were the denim jacket (4th), the classic leather biker jacket (7th), and skinny jeans (10th). One thing many people agree on is today’s trends aren’t very trendy. Forty percent of respondents say they think today’s styles are just a collection of old fads making a comeback.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

