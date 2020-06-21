https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-bolton-book-trump-campaign-the-room-where-it-happened/2020/06/21/id/973374

Amid all talk of John Bolton’s alleged tell-all book, the Trump campaign noted in a release Sunday night that the “disgraced grifter” has admitted he would “say something he knew was false.”

“As disgraced grifter John Bolton goes on TV [Sunday] night to try and sell more books, he has one problem: There’s no one left in Washington who will take him seriously,” the release read. “A federal judge recently concluded that Bolton’s book jeopardized national security in the pursuit of profits, a serious but unsurprising finding that is backed up by Bolton’s past behavior.

“John Bolton has done this before: After serving in the George W. Bush Administration, Bolton betrayed his former boss. ‘I don’t consider Bolton credible,’ Bush concluded in 2008. Bolton himself once said that he would be willing to ‘say something [he] knew was false,’ and Democrats as far back as 2005 were attacking Bolton’s lack of credibility.”

Bolton appeared on ABC to tarnish his former boss, President Donald Trump, and promote his book, to be released Tuesday, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”

“Tonight’s interview is a pathetic replay of Bolton’s selfish behavior, which is why outlets from The Washington Post to The New York Times have called Bolton a ‘flawed narrator’ who’s fictional recounting is ‘slightly unhinged’ with ‘significant shortcomings,” the Trump campaign release concluded.

“Nothing Bolton can say will change the fact that Bolton is disgracefully ending his career by putting his own selfish financial interests, through lies and debunked nonsense, over the interests of the country.”

