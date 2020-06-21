https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-hints-he-has-interesting-details-on-roswell-as-son-grills-him-about-aliens

President Trump sat down for a lighthearted Father’s Day-themed video interview with his son Donald Trump Jr., who promptly “went there.”

“Before you leave office, will you let us know if there are aliens? Because this is the only thing I really want to know. I want to know what’s going on. Would you ever open up Roswell and let us know what’s going on there?” Trump Jr. asked in the video produced by Trump’s presidential campaign.

“So many people ask me that question,” the president said. “There are millions and millions of people that want to go there, that want to see it. I won’t talk to you about what I know about it but it’s very interesting. But Roswell is a very interesting place with a lot of people that would like to know what’s going on.”

When Trump Jr. pushed his father on whether he will ever declassify information about Roswell, the president said, “I’ll have to think about that one.”

Roswell, New Mexico, is the site of an alleged 1947 crash that spurred conspiracy theories about an alien spacecraft. Residents claim they saw a “flying disc,” but the U.S. military claimed that it was merely a conventional weather balloon — at least at the time. In the 1990s, the military said the crashed object was a nuclear test surveillance balloon from Project Mogul, a top-secret project by the U.S. Army Air Forces in which microphones flown on high-altitude balloons to try to detect sound waves generated by Soviet atomic bomb tests.

Reports of UFOs have circulated for years. Earlier this year, the Pentagon declassified footage showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” of military encounters with other aircraft that behaved in a way that one pilot told the New York Times was “like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Fox News reported.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” a Pentagon spokeswoman said about the footage’s release. “DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” she added. “The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.’”

In the father-son interview, Trump Jr. also asked the president if he is considering a pardon for “Tiger King” star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, AKA Joe Exotic. Trump was noncommittal, but did say he had seen some episodes of the show and he called Exotic “quite a character” and said, “that’s a whole strange deal.”

