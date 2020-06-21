http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7ytG8z0UdQ4/

President Trump painted a dire picture of the nation’s future if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected president in November — one with rioters in charge.

“If Biden is elected, he will surrender your country to these mobsters 100 percent,” Trump said during his first major campaign rally since the coronavirus outbreak locked down the country in March.

“If the Democrats gain power, then the rioters will be in charge, and no one will be safe, and no one will have control. Joe Biden is not the leader of his party. Joe Biden is a helpless puppet of the radical left,” he said.

Trump made note of the chaos embroiling the country, where leftists seized on the death of George Floyd to stage protests, riots, and now, the toppling of statues all over the country.

“If Joe Biden were to become president, an emboldened left will launch a full scale assault on American life. They’ll expel anyone who disagrees with them,” he said.

“Look what happens when you disagree. They call you a racist, they call you a horrible person,” he said.

“They want to crush religious liberty, they don’t want religion. Silence, religious believers, indoctrinate your children with lies about our country, subsidized late-term abortion, and after-birth execution,” he said.

He listed a number of ways life could change under a Biden administration.

“They want to take away your guns through the repeal of your second amendment, as sure as you’re sitting there. In fact, they even put the big gun grabber Beto O’Rourke, who made a fool of himself when he ran for president, they put him in charge of guns,” he said.

“The Dems will also eliminate private health insurance, ban fracking – that’s not good – and American energy will be in a position of weakness like it’s never been before, and that’s after we built the greatest energy country anywhere in the world by far,” he said.

“And they want to appoint Supreme Court justices who will utterly obliterate your Constitution,” he said. “If Joe Biden is elected, he will stack the court with extremists, and the forgotten men and women together, with everyone else, we’ll lose everything.”

He said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), architect of the Green New Deal, would be put in charge of environmental policy.

“She wants us to go back to the stone age, because she’s got no sense, no credentials…but she’s in charge of the environment,” he said.

He noted another member of Ocasio-Cortez’s squad, Rep Ilhan Omar (D-ME), would also be empowered.

“She’s going to be very much involved in a Biden government. They will put this hate-filled America-bashing socialist front and center in deciding the fate of your family and deciding the fate of your country,” he said.

“She would like the government of our country just like the country from where she came. Somalia: no government, so safety, no police, no nothing, just anarchy; and now she’s telling us how to run our country. No thank you.”

