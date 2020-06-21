https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/book-mary-trump-niece-nondisclosure/2020/06/21/id/973369

President Donald Trump says the niece publishing a tell-all book on him and his family signed a nondisclosure agreement and is not “allowed to write a book.”

“You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with — but when we settled, she has a total . . . signed a nondisclosure,” Trump told Axios in an interview published Sunday.

The agreement was a “very powerful one” and “it covers everything,” he said.

Mary Trump, the president’s niece and the daughter of his late brother Fred, has written a book set to be released July 28.

People with knowledge of the book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” told The Daily Beast it would be filled with “harrowing and salacious” stories about the president.

A portion of the book will focus on how Mary Trump leaked tax documents to The New York Times.

The Daily Beast first reported on Mary Trump’s NDA, which was signed in 2001 after a settlement involving Fred Trump’s estate. It reportedly says she is not permitted to publish anything regarding the litigation or her relationship with Donald Trump.

Donald Trump also told Axios, his brother, Robert, is very angry about the book.

“I have a brother, Robert, very good guy, and he’s — he’s very angry about it,” the president said. “But she signed a nondisclosure agreement, and she’s obviously not honoring it if she writes a book. It’s too bad.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

