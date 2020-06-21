https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/06/21/trumps-ufo-roswell-interview-didnt-seem-compelling/

This story is actually from last Thursday night, but I wanted to dwell on it for a while and gauge the reactions of others before diving into the controversial subject. The President sat down for an interview with his son, Donald Trump jr. on behalf of his reelection campaign and covered a variety of topics. At the very end of the interview, however, Don jr. delivered on a promise that he’d been making on social media in advance of the event and it was of great interest to the community involved in ufology. He promised the #UFOtwitter crowd that he was going to ask his father what he knows about UFOs, an alien presence on the Earth and related matters. Good to his word, he did just that and managed to get an answer out of the President. Or at least the beginning of an answer. (NBC News)

President Donald Trump says he’s heard some interesting things about Roswell, but he’s not sharing even with his eldest child. Trump made the comments Thursday in a Father’s Day-themed interview with his son Don Trump Jr., hosted by the president’s reelection campaign. Don Jr. wound down his interview by jokingly asking his Dad/President if he would ever divulge more information about Roswell, the New Mexico city known for its proximity to arguably most famous UFO event — “and let us know what’s really going on.” Trump responded, “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting.”

Before I muddy the water with my own impressions here, watch this portion of the interview yourself. It’s less than a minute long and came at the end of the session.

[embedded content]

Donald Trump jr.: Last question. Before you leave office will you let us know if there’s aliens? Because this is the only thing I really want to know. I want to know what’s going on. Would you ever open up Roswell and let us know what’s really going on there? President Donald Trump: So many people ask me that question. DTJ: I know. It sounds almost ridiculous, but it’s actually the real question I want to know. DT: It sounds like a cute question, but it’s actually… there are millions and millions of people that want to go there. That want to see it. I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting. But Roswell is a very interesting place with a lot of people who would like to know what’s going on. DTJ: So you’re saying you may declassify? You’ll take it… DT: I’ll have to think about that one.

As I mentioned above, I have some serious reservations about this interview in terms of real news about possible government disclosure. But not everyone did. Here’s an early impression from Steven Greenstreet, host of The Basement Office at the New York Post who covers the issues of UFOs extensively.

“I won’t talk to you…” – not ready to reveal details …”about what I know about it.” – infers he knows details “But it’s very interesting.” – infers he not only knows the details, but has an opinion about it — Steven Greenstreet (@MiddleOfMayhem) June 19, 2020

I suppose Steven’s take is one way to look at it, but I was following the build-up to this interview closely and watched it live. Allow me to potentially toss a bit of cold water on this.

First of all, Don jr. had been trolling #UFOtwitter in advance of this interview for a while. And I don’t mean “trolling” in the bad way. He was just actively pumping up the upcoming interview and hitting all of the paranormal/ufology hashtags heavily. While I’m not denying that he may have a strong, legitimate interest in the subject himself, it’s also not a bad move politically. Granted the population of #UFOtwitter is tiny compared to political Twitter and we don’t represent enough people to swing an election. But every little bit helps. And both in 2016 and again this year I have seen people posting about how they don’t give a flying fig about any other issues of the day. They will vote for the candidate who promises Disclosure on the UFO topic. They are the ultimate examples of the “persuadable voter” category.

As to the substance of the conversation, the President was awfully relaxed and had an answer ready. It’s hard not to think that his son had prepped him for the question in advance. But the preparations weren’t that great. Don jr. asked about “opening up Roswell.” The President answered in terms of Roswell. But Roswell is already open. It’s ancient history. You can go there if you have the stamina and a good enough vehicle. Nobody is clamoring to see Roswell except for historical purposes. I’m pretty sure they were both thinking/talking about Area 51. Perhaps a minor point, but that’s a pretty big error in terms of the search for Disclosure.

As for the President saying “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it,” that also landed with a thud for me. He’s clearly trying to sound mysterious and imply that there are things to know and he knows them, but let’s just say I have my doubts. As I’ve written here on more occasions than I can count, even if we assume there is some BIG government information regarding UFOs, extraterrestrials and government knowledge of (or even contact with) them out there, that information is kept inside very carefully controlled chimneys of the Defense and Intelligence communities. And frankly, I don’t think they’re telling Donald Trump anything, nor have they told any presidents in recent memory. The last President who probably knew anything (assuming there’s something to be known) was almost certainly George H. W. Bush because he came from the military and previously ran the CIA. And he was a good soldier and didn’t flap his gums about secrets. I doubt he even told Bush 43.

When asked if he would eventually declassify information, he only says he’ll “have to think about it.” That’s a teaser at best. It’s good for a few headlines, but frankly, I don’t think we’re one iota closer to Disclosure right now than we were before Thursday night. If Disclosure is coming beyond what the Pentagon has already released about AATIP and Navy UFO encounters, we’re probably going to have to make that happen ourselves.

