Just under 6,200 people attended President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump mocked for low attendance at rally Trump suggests legislation that would jail people who burn the flag for a year Trump makes defiant return to campaign stage amid controversies MORE‘s campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday night, the Tulsa Fire Department said.

Andrew Little, the public information officer for the city fire department, told Forbes that a fire marshal recorded the tally, which indicated that the event fell far short of reaching the arena’s full capacity of 19,000.

The Tulsa Fire Department and the Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for further comment from The Hill.

Trump’s rally in Tulsa marked the first large campaign event he’s held since the coronavirus outbreak upended everyday life in the U.S. in early March. Ahead of the event, Trump campaign officials said that hundreds of thousands of people had registered for tickets, boasting that it represented massive enthusiasm from his supporters.

Trump campaign manager Brad Barscale said that the signups marked the “biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x,” adding that “Saturday is going to be amazing!” Trump had also hyped the event by tweeting that “Almost One Million people” had requested tickets.

But observers noted that large swaths of seats remained empty in the upper levels as Trump took the stage to speak. The campaign also scrapped planned outdoor speeches from Trump and Vice President Pence after turnout appeared to miss expectations.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh blamed the lower-than-expected turnout on the press and protestors, saying in a statement that they “attempted to frighten off the president’s supporters.” He also claimed that protestors blocked “access to metal detectors” at one point, “which prevented people from entering the rally.”

Others, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezJamaal Bowman raises M, launches 0,000 ad buy ahead of New York primary Warren endorses Booker in Kentucky Senate primary Texas lawmaker endorses Eliot Engel MORE (D-N.Y.), gave partial credit to teenage Tik Tok users and fans of Korean pop for the light turnout.

Tik Tok users and K-pop fans launched a coordinated effort to to get people with no intention of attending the event to sign up for it anyway, according to The New York Times. The push resulted in thousands of users reportedly spreading the message through tweets and Tik Tok videos.

“You just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter in response to a tweet from Parscale about the rally.

“Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud,” she said.

A Trump campaign official pushed back on the idea that Tik Tok users played a role in the low turnout in comments to CNN. The official said that the campaign had a “legitimate 300,000 signups of Republicans who voted in the last four elections.”

“Those are not [TikTok] kids. It was fear of violent protests,” the official said. “This is obvious with the lack of families and children at the rally. We normally have thousands of families.”

