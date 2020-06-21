https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/update-uga-investigating-racist-graduate-student-wrote-white-people-die-black-communities-made-whole/

As reported earlier—

Irami Osei-Frimpong, a University of Georgia graduate student and teaching assistant recently wrote that some white people may have to die before black communities will be made whole.

Note: His name is spelled Irami Osei-Frimpong on Twitter.

Osei-Frimpong made the comments on Facebook and says he’s confused on why his words are so controversial.

WSBTV reported:

He speaks frequently about race and equality, but some critics believe he crossed the line when he made a post online that stated, “Some white people may have to die for black communities to be made whole.” Another social media post said: “Fighting white people is a skill.” The teaching assistant told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas he’s confused by the backlash. “I’m confused why that is so controversial,” Osei-Frampong said. Osei-Frampong appeared on Cox Media Group radio station WGAU Tuesday morning, insisting he’s not calling for violence, but believes it should remain an option.

UPDATE– On Sunday the University of Georgia contacted The Gateway Pundit to assure us they are investigating the matter.

On behalf of the University, here is a statement in response to the story you posted earlier today: The University is aware of outrageous and offensive comments by a graduate student. These comments do not reflect our community. Racism has no place on our campus, and we condemn the advocacy or suggestion of violence in any form. All legal options have been explored, and investigations have been conducted and completed by both the Equal Opportunity Office and the Office of Student Conduct regarding previous statements by this individual. Federal student privacy law prohibits the University from commenting on the specifics of any student conduct case. I would be most appreciative if you could confirm receipt of this email. Sincerely, Greg Trevor

Executive Director of Media Communications

University of Georgia

