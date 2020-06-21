https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/503816-who-records-largest-single-day-increase-in-covid-19-cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday reported more than 183,000 new coronavirus cases globally in the last 24 hours.

The number is the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by count, according to The Associated Press.

The most new cases were recorded in the Americas, making up 116,041 of the new cases, according to the WHO report.

Overall, WHO reported a total of 8,708,008 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 461,715 deaths globally.

The increase comes as many countries have started lifting restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

In the U.S., state officials have started lifting coronavirus restrictions to various degrees — in some cases leading to spikes.

WHO reported 36,617 new cases in the U.S. and 690 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to more than 2.2 million and total deaths to 118,895.

The most new cases were reported in Brazil, with 54,771 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nation’s total to 1,032,913.

