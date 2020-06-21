http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JpCcGFb9-FQ/

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House adviser Peter Navarro downplayed the hubbub over President Donald Trump’s remarks a night earlier about testing.

Navarro told host Jake Tapper the comments were not intended to be taken literally.

Partial transcript as follows:

NAVARRO: Come on now, Jake, you know it was tongue-in-cheek. That was tongue-in-cheek, please. TAPPER: I don’t know that it was tongue-in-cheek at all. He has said similar things for months. NAVARRO: We’ve got over 30 million people unemployed and we’ve seen over 100,000 people die because of the China, Wuhan virus. Let’s talk about some serious issues, Jake. I don’t want to go there. TAPPER: I think that testing is a very serious issue. I’m not the one making jokes about it. You’re the one that said the president was being tongue-in-cheek. NAVARRO: Come on, it was a light moment.

