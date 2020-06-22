http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/IJHgPXoU0Hw/index.html

“Jared and Ivanka are pissed at Brad over promising on crowd size,” the source said.

A spokesperson for Kushner later Sunday said it’s “false” that they are upset with Parscale. And Parscale declined to comment for this story.

A separate campaign source said Trump also “has every right to be pissed” over the turnout in Tulsa.

“They gave adversaries and media a gift. It was overconfidence,” the source said of Parscale and other campaign staffers close to the planning of the event.

Campaign officials should rethink the idea of holding rallies inside arenas and begin contemplating more open-air venues like aircraft hangars, the source continued.

Donors and friends of the President also have been fuming Sunday in the wake of Trump’s poorly-attended rally, a person involved with the reelection effort told CNN.

The person said blame from this camp has focused squarely on Parscale, of whom some had already been skeptical. But some donors and allies feel the rally debacle — in which the campaign made a decision to inflate expectations about enthusiasm for the rally rather than manage them at a reasonable level — threw into sharp relief the existing management problems on the campaign, the person said.

“What happened last night is representative of a much bigger problem,” the person noted.

As CNN has reported, some Republicans working with the campaign had grown concerned that the reelection team has not adapted quickly enough to the shifting political landscape ahead of November — with the global pandemic and national movement for racial justice continuing to tilt the race away from the one campaign aides were initially planning to run.

In the hours following the rally, Parscale took to Twitter to blame the poor turnout on a myriad of factors — such as the media, protests and blocked security gates. He also pushed back on the suggestion that a coordinated effort encouraging people to register online and not show up in the days leading up to the rally could have played a role in turnout.

Another campaign adviser summed up the evening by saying “it went poorly.”

Parscale was already under pressure inside the Trump campaign, the adviser said, as the President has occasionally expressed disappointment in his performance over the last several weeks.

Parscale is facing a “decline of confidence,” from Trump’s inner circle, the adviser added.

“Kellyanne (Conway), (Paul) Manafort and Corey (Lewandowski) never had rally size issues,” the adviser said of Trump’s former campaign managers.

This story has been updated with additional developments.