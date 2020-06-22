http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/vONmmQEDZhA/justin-bieber-accused-of-rape-by-two-women-on-social-media-denies-and-refutes-i-will-be-working-with-twitter-and-authorities-to-take-legal-action

Two young women — going only by first names Danielle and Kadi– over the weekend accused Justin Bieber of rape. They say the assaults took place respectively in 2014 and 2015. In each case they offer scant evidence but some text messages and other vague representations.

Bieber immediately refused and denied all accusations. He wrote: “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Bieber also offered a lot of evidence to prove these allegations are based on what he says are lies. He refuted claims concerning where and when the assaults happened.

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

He writes:

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight…Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement…In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location…As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez…

…”We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted…Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th…”

I caution everyone in the press not to reprint the allegations without backup, last names, and more information. It’s very easy now to initiate a scandal on social media. Facts are essential. It sounds like Justin has the receipts, as they say these days. God knows, he’s vulnerable to any kind of crazy attack.

