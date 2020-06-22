http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HS4Ij2YEJjU/

The rabblerousers behind the Lincoln Project have pulled no punches in their criticisms of President Donald Trump, and the Never-Trump Republican group’s latest ad aims below the belt, with a 45 second video clip full of double entendres about size, mocking the president for the disappointing turnout at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

As Mediaite covered yesterday, attendance at the Tulsa rally was far below expectations. An outdoor event for the “overflow crowd” before the rally was canceled because, well, there just wasn’t any overflow crowd at all.

The campaign was sending out text messages as late as one hour before the president was scheduled to speak, urging people to come. “There’s still space!” the texts said, and there was — photos and video from the duration of the rally showed the upper bowl nearly empty, and many vacant seats scattered throughout the lower bowl as well. The bright blue stadium style seats were easily visible.

The event venue had a capacity of approximately 19,000. Official count by the Tulsa fire marshal was “just shy of 6,200.”

Tulsa Fire Dept tells ABC News “just shy of 6,200” people attended President Trump’s rally on Saturday. This official count is from the Fire Marshall who was on scene at the event per safety requirements, @ScottWithersABC reports. The BOK Center holds 19,199 ppl at full capacity. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 21, 2020

The Lincoln Project ad begins by showing a single Trump supporter, holding a MAGA sign alone in a sea of blue seats.

“Hey Donald…your rally in Tulsa was a flop,” says the ad’s female narrator. “You’ve probably heard this before, but it was smaller than we expected — it sure wasn’t as big as you promised.” The voice goes on to call Trump “shaky” and “can’t keep your polls up.”

“You talk a big game, and can’t deliver. Sad. Weak. Low energy. Just like your presidency. Just like you.”

.@realDonaldTrump, your rally in Tulsa was a flop. You’ve probably heard this before, but it was smaller than we expected — and it sure wasn’t as big as you promised. pic.twitter.com/TOHY1ZOKxM — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 21, 2020

Many of the immediate reactions to the ad on Twitter noted the frequent size-based insults, but just to make sure to drive the point home, Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt retweeted the ad with a comment, “Enjoy. Shrinkage.”

Rick Wilson, another Lincoln Project co-founder, was even more direct.

“The Trump campaign’s limp performance last night in Tulsa certainly got the attention of the nation,” Wilson told Mediaite. “His problems seem to be mushrooming, and he’s clearly suffering from some serious electoral dysfunction.”

Editor’s Note: The author is a former political colleague and long-time friend of Rick Wilson.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

