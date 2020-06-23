https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/madison-cawthorn-mark-meadows-north-carolina-wheelchair/2020/06/23/id/973798

In an outcome that could only be called “stunning,” Madison Cawthorn — who in August reaches the constitutional minimum age of 25 required to serve in the House — handily won the Republican runoff Tuesday night for North Carolina seat of White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In near-final results, political newcomer Cawthorn rolled up a margin of 2-to-1 over businesswoman Linda Bennett, who had the endorsement of President Donald Trump, Meadows, the House Freedom Caucus, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Having topped the initial 12-candidate primary, Bennett had been a heavy favorite going into the run-off.

Caught off-guard by the outcome, most Tarheel State observers who talked to Newsmax cited the Cawthorn’s moving personal story of overcoming odds as key to his victory.

Nominated by Meadows to the U.S. Naval Academy in 2014, the young Cawthorn had his dreams of becoming a naval officer dashed by a near-fatal car accident. Using a wheelchair, he became CEO of a real estate company and a motivational speaker.

“There’s no time to wait,” he often told audiences, citing his near-death experience and desire to serve in Congress at a young age. Campaign photos showed him in his wheelchair brandishing a hunting rifle.

Outspent by Bennett, Cawthorn turned her high-powered endorsements against her by declaring he would not be beholden to anyone but his constituents in Western North Carolina if elected. (One outside group that did back Cawthorn was the Protect Freedom Political Action Committee aligned with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.).

Cawthorn and Bennett differed on few issues and both ran as strong conservatives who would support the Trump agenda.

Cawthorn is considered a strong favorite over Democrat and former military prosecutor Moe Davis in the fall.

As word of his upset and personal saga spread Tuesday, pundits and pols immediately spoke of Cawthorn as a future Republican star headed for higher office.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

