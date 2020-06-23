https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/06/23/third-shooting-inside-chaz/

Here we go again. Early this morning Seattle PD announced there had been a shooting on the north end of Cal Anderson Park.

Officers investigating a shooting at 11 Avenue/East Denny Way. Reports of one person injured. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 23, 2020

That location is adjacent to but not inside the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP). However, King 5 reports the exact location of the shooting isn’t clear:

The Seattle Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a designated area near the perimeter of the CHOP around 4:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting victim requiring emergency medical attention. Seattle fire said crews went in to treat the victim after SPD confirmed the scene was safe. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

As you can see in the video below, police wouldn’t confirm where the shooting happened. The place where they picked up the victim was a block outside CHOP but appears to be an agreed upon meeting point that prevents first responders from having to go into the CHOP. The victim is said to have non-life-threatening injuries. No other details about the shooting have been revealed yet.

This follows two previous shootings that happened inside the CHOP over the weekend. A 17-year-old was shot Sunday. Early Saturday morning two people were shot. A 19-year-old was killed in that incident and a 33-year-old remains in the hospital. Because of the violence over the weekend, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday afternoon that it was “time for people to go home.”

Mayor Jenny Durkan said it wouldn’t be effective to have authorities clear out the roughly six-block area in the city’s Capitol Hill section. Officials are working with Black-led organizations and “partners in de-escalation” to get the hundreds of people who have occupied the area to leave, she said. “It’s time for people to go home,” she said, adding that it was time “to restore order and eliminate the violence on Capitol Hill.”… [Police Chief] Best said the shootings were among crimes that have been reported within the protest zone. She said there had also been a rape, an assault, a burglary, arson and property destruction.

Mayor Durkan’s about face on this is an embarrassment. She had previously compared the CHAZ, as it was initially called, to a block party. But she wasn’t alone in presenting a rosy picture. Several media outlets also seemed eager to present the CHOP as a peaceful protest zone. Fox News points out today that CNN and MSNBC didn’t mention Mayor Durkan’s decision to put an end to CHOP last night because of the weekend of violence.

News broke during the 7 p.m. ET hour on Monday that Seattle’s mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality – but CNN’s 7 p.m. program, “Erin Burnett Outfront” did not mention the news as it unfolded. CNN continued to ignore the news during its primetime programming, as there was no coverage on back-to-back editions of “Anderson Cooper 360” from 8-10 p.m. ET or during Don Lemon’s “CNN Tonight,” which aired from 10-midnight ET. “Most mainstream media outlets have bent over backwards to portray the civil unrest as peaceful actions supporting the general aims of justice. That narrative gets largely disrupted if those news organizations now focus on the chaos in places like Seattle,” DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News. “Thus, they ignore or downplay recent acts of lawlessness so as to not have to backtrack or explain away the simplistic manner in which they have covered events of recent weeks,” McCall said.

Here’s the King 5 report on the latest shooting:

