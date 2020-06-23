Black people are being murdered and brutalized by police with near impunity. Act with us to end police brutality, demand racial justice, and defend our right to protest. Your donation will fuel our legal battles and urgent advocacy efforts.

The ACLU also calls for an analysis of possible “reparations” to be paid to African-Americans, referencing congressional bill H.R. 40, sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), entitled “the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act.”

On a slide entitled, “DIVEST FROM THE POLICE. INVEST IN COMMUNITIES,” the ACLU states, “Police brutality against Black and Brown people must end. It will take a complete reimagining of policing in America. Join us in our vision.”