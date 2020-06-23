https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/americans-putting-off-goals-like-marriage-kids-financial-security/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — For many people, the most important moments of adulthood often center around getting married and having kids. And who can forget that white picket fence? Well, a new survey shows that may not be the case anymore. It seems Americans are trading in their dreams of a happy home and instead are focused on personal finances in 2020 and beyond.

A poll of 2,000 Americans, commissioned by Life Happens, finds that a majority of adults are putting off traditional life milestones like marriage, starting a family, and saving for retirement. Sixty-one percent of respondents say those goals were no longer important to them, with the biggest reason being money.

“While traditional milestones are no longer making or breaking what’s important in life, our study shows our hearts are still an important driver to achieving financial peace of mind, no matter your life path,” Life Happens CEO Faisa Stafford says in a statement.

